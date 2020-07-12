Police search for vehicle after body found in south Edmonton

Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death in south Edmonton and are searching for a vehicle that police say may be connected.

At approximately 5 a.m. on Saturday, police attended the area of Mullen Road and Mullen Place after a deceased person was found inside a residence, police said in an emailed release. EPS Homicide Section has taken the lead on the investigation due to suspicious circumstances.

The release stated that investigators are actively searching for a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma with the license plate CDY-5152.

Police are asking the public to be mindful of this vehicle and if seen, to contact police immediately either by calling 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Citizens are cautioned not to approach the vehicle or anyone who may be inside.

The release states that an autopsy has yet to be scheduled and no further information is available at this time.