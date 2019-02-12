Police investigating after body found in rural area northeast of Edmonton

RCMP are investigating after a body was found on a lease site west of Redwater on Monday afternoon.

A rural property representative notified police at around 2:30 p.m. of a body found on a lease site off Range Road 224, about one kilometre north of Highway 28, RCMP said in a news release.

Police did not disclose the sex or age of the dead person.

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton. The RCMP's major crimes unit is also involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Redwater RCMP.

Redwater is about 60 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.