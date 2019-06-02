Body found at scene of a fire near Slave Lake

RCMP Major Crimes unit is investigating after a man's body was found at the scene of a fire outside of Slave Lake.

Slave Lake RCMP and fire services responded to a fire 20 kilometres west of the town at 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Crews found the body of 30-year-old Darren Dawson while putting out the blaze, RCMP said in a news release Sunday. The RCMP Major Crime Unit was then called to help the investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Edmonton.

Police said the fire was not part of the wildfire burning near Slave Lake.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information to contact Slave Lake RCMP.