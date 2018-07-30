Blue Quill apartment fire started by cigarette butted out in potting soil

A fire that gutted several apartments in a 90-suite, four-storey building in Blue Quill on Sunday was caused by a cigarette butt disposed of in potting soil.

The fire originated in a suite on the fourth floor, investigators said in a news release Monday.

Damage to the building is estimated at $13 million, while $1 million in contents were lost.

All of the units are uninhabitable, the release said.

Edmonton Fire Rescue was called to the building at 115th Street and 27th Avenue at 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

All the residents escaped safely, though one person was taken to hospital.

Fire officials also provided an update on an investigation into a July 27 house fire at 97th Street and 70th Avenue.

That fire started on the rear deck, but the cause has not been determined. Damage is estimated at $300,000.

So far this year, the city has seen 54 fires caused by smoker's materials, leading to an estimated $19.3 million in property losses.

In 2017, 63 fires related to smoker's materials caused $3.5 million in property losses, while in 2016, 88 such fires destroyed $5.4 million in property.