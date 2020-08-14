Blue-green algae bloom warning issued for Hawrelak Park lake

Alberta Health Services issued a blue-green algae bloom advisory for Hawrelak Park lake on Friday.

People are told to avoid all contact with the blue-green algae blooms on the lake and to keep pets away from the cyanobacteria blooms.

In a news release, AHS issued a reminder to not drink or cook with untreated water from any recreational body of water, including Hawrelak Park lake. Boiling the water will not remove the toxins produced by blue-green algae.

Blue-green algae becomes visible on water when weather conditions are calm. The blooms look like scum, grass clippings, fuzz or globs on the surface of water.

People who come in contact with visible blue-green algae may experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea and vomiting and/or diarrhea.

Symptoms usually appear within one to three hours and resolve in one to two days, AHS said in the release.