Match made in social media: blind homeless dog from L.A. finds new owner in Edmonton

Mikey, a 10-year-old dog Maltese from Los Angeles, took a long flight Tuesday from the California city to the capital of Alberta, where he'll start a new life with owner Carol Albrecht.

"I am really getting excited, what can I say, " Albrecht said who recently lost two dogs of her own. "It just fell together so fast and unexpectedly. I was just compelled," she added.

Albrecht was among countless others who volunteered to take in the dog after seeing a video of him posted to a Facebook site called Muffin's Halo For Blind Dogs, founded by Silvie Bordeaux.

'It's amazing'

Mikey, who is blind and diabetic, requires extra care. He was given up for adoption after his original owners lost their own home but feared that sending Mikey to a local shelter would be detrimental to his health.

"It's amazing. We posted him up and everybody rallied together," said Bordeaux, the founder of Second Chances for Blind Dogs and inventor of Muffin's Halo, a wearable device that helps blind dogs like Mikey get around safely without constantly bumping into walls or furniture.

Bordeaux posted Mikey's video, and her social media followers went to work to find him a new home.

"My slogan for Second Chances For Blind Dogs is, 'Fairy tales do come true for blind dogs' and Mikey is going to have a fairy tale ending and it's amazing," Bourdeaux said.

Once the group realized Mikey had found a new home, the logistics to get him from California to Alberta kicked into gear. During the interim, Mikey stayed with Meaghan Murphy, who offered to foster Mikey for a few days in her home in downtown Los Angeles.

"I think it's incredible for someone to open their heart like that," said Murphy, whose friend — Los Angeles-based Canadian artist Robert Dayton — would travel with Mikey up to Edmonton.

'There is good in this world'

"There is good in this world," said Murphy.

"You know this wouldn't have happened without the Internet. Without the Internet, Mikey would have likely gone to a shelter, because there wasn't another option for him."

The cost to send Mikey to Edmonton with Dayton was made possible by WagAware, a charitable company that works to give homeless dogs a chance to find a home. It pledged $1,000 to cover travel expenses.

WagAware created a dog collar charm with a symbol that shows the dog's owner supports adoption and rescue efforts.

As for the meeting Tuesday night at the Edmonton International Airport, Bordeaux said her followers on social media from around the world will be watching for the special reunion.

"It's just going to be amazing."