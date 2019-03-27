First townhomes in Blatchford development now for sale, city says

Construction will begin this spring on the first 43 townhomes in Blatchford on the former City Centre Airport land, city officials announced Wednesday.

The new community's first residents are expected to move in by the end of the year, or the beginning of 2020.

Four builders joined city officials at the Growlery Brewery on Airport Road, across from the first stage of the Blatchford development, to announce plans for three- and four-bedroom homes.

Carbon Busters, Encore Master Builder, Mutti Homes and Ocheller by RedBrick are building four different styles of energy-efficient homes, all with secondary suites, in a bid to make the development more affordable for home buyers.

All have private backyards and back-alley access garages.

Builders are starting to sell homes this week. Starting prices range from just over $400,000 to just below $600,000.

The city first started talking about developing the 536 acres in 2008, and council passed the plan to redevelop the area in 2012.

The city has built the infrastructure for the first stage of the development, including sewers and roads. Landscaping work will be done in the coming months.