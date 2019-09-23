Bike nights prove a popular hangout for Alberta motorcycle enthusiasts
Over the summer, hundreds of motorcycle enthusiasts descended each Tuesday night on the parking lot of Blackjacks Roadhouse to share in their unified love of everything on two wheels.
Over the summer, hundreds of motorcycle enthusiasts descended each Tuesday night on the parking lot of Blackjacks Roadhouse in Nisku, just south of Edmonton, to share in their unified love of everything on two wheels.
CBC's Genevieve Tardif and Axel Tardieu visited Blackjacks Roadhouse last week to check it out.
This is their story: