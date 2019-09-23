Skip to Main Content
Bike nights prove a popular hangout for Alberta motorcycle enthusiasts
Edmonton·New

Over the summer, hundreds of motorcycle enthusiasts descended each Tuesday night on the parking lot of Blackjacks Roadhouse to share in their unified love of everything on two wheels. 
CBC News ·
Every Tuesday night hundreds of motorbike enthusiasts converge on Blackjack Roadhouse in central Alberta to share in their love of two-wheels. (Axel Tardieu/CBC)

CBC's Genevieve Tardif and Axel Tardieu visited Blackjacks Roadhouse last week to check it out. 

This is their story:

Tuesday nights are bike nights in Nisku. Hundreds of bikers gather at Blackjack's Roadhouse to raise money for charity and check out choppers from across the province and even burn a little rubber. 2:05
