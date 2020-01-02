RCMP seek armed suspects in central Alberta carjacking

Blackfalds RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating two men involved in an armed carjacking on Jan. 1 in central Alberta.

Four people were sitting in two separate cars parked on a range road near Blackfalds at around 9:30 p.m when two suspects pulled over in a green Dodge Ram, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

The men were armed with shotguns. They stole the keys to one parked vehicle — a Mitsubishi Lancer — and slashed the tires of the second vehicle.

One suspect male fled in the Dodge Ram, another in the stolen Mitsubish, RCMP said.

The suspects, both believed to be in their early 20s, were last seen driving south on Highway 2A. The grey, four-door Mitsubishi Lancer has Alberta licence plate CDS-4455.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Blackfalds RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

"Based on the information provided, these males are believed to be armed and should not be approached," RCMP said in a statement.