Black Teachers Association of Alberta hosts programming in support of Black History Month

The Black Teachers Association of Alberta will offer programming for the first time to students across the province in celebration of Black History Month.

"We have social media profiles and a number of different events that we're planning for every single Black History Month from now into perpetuity," said Andrew Parker, co-founder of the Black Teachers Association.

The group, which started almost two years ago and has a membership of around 60 teachers and education assistants, will run events such as a collaboration with Norquest College to provide cooking workshops hosted by African and Caribbean chefs.

Black business owners, community members, teachers and others will take over the association's Instagram account this month helping students to learn from and about Black people who are making a difference in the province.



Capping off the month will be the first annual Black Student Association online summit with speakers focusing on Black history, anti-racism, social justice and youth education.



About a dozen schools in Alberta are expected to take part in the events.

Olanrewaju Lawalrasaq, a Grade 11 student and member of the M.E. LaZerte Black Students Association, says he's excited about the summit.

"It's really good because we all can come together to share ideas and what we think we're doing and how we can support each other," Lawalrasaq said.

He's hoping the event will lead to other students starting Black student associations in their high schools.

Matt Sauer is a member of the Black Teachers Association and a consultant for racial justice equity and diversity in Calgary. (Matt Sauer)

While some school districts are doing a good job of celebrating Black History Month, others will benefit from the BTA's programming, says Matt Sauer, a member of the BTA in Calgary and a consultant for racial justice equity and diversity.

"It's not necessarily readily celebrated in all schools," Sauer says. "It's not necessarily readily celebrated in all jurisdictions and all businesses and corners of our province.

"And so, as the BTA, we offer an opportunity to do that, to celebrate and to spread the word and spread Black joy.