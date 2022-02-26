Photographer brings to life legendary Black Alberta cowboy John Ware

Alberta's most legendary Black cowboy was known for his excellent horsemanship, farming skills, and good nature.

Born into slavery, John Ware was one of the first Black people to migrate to the province after gaining his freedom during the American Civil War in 1865. He and his wife Mildred eventually settled down in Millarville, Alta.

Despite the discrimination and racism he faced, Ware became a folk legend in the province.

And he recently inspired an Edmonton photographer with his story.

When planning a project for Black History Month, photographer Dickson Obasuyi came across Ware's story and was instantly captivated.

"His ability to start from scratch and get somewhere, you know, is what every immigrant aims at," Obasuyi told CBC Edmonton's Radio Active. "He picked up a job in a bar, like every immigrant."

John Ware is remembered for his excellent horsemanship and farming skills, and for the influence he had on Alberta's ranching industry. (Dickson Obasuyi/Doba Photography)

Now that he had his muse, Obasuyi conducted a thorough, month-long research.

From the beginning, Obasuyi knew he wanted to recreate the cowboy's story with models who closely resembled the cowboy and his family, in order to portray them as accurately as possible.

"Pictures helped me pick someone with his [Ware] facial features, to play him in my photographs," he said.

Obasuyi wanted to portray Ware's story as accurately as possible, which meant he had to find costumes similar to what would have been worn in the late 1800s.

For the photo shoot, Obasuyi sourced a lot of his costumes from Value Village, Kijiji, and the Anything and Everything Vintage boutique in St Albert.

He shot the photos in a location appropriate for visiting the past.

As a Black man in the late 1800s, John Ware faced a lot of discrimination and prejudice. (Dickson Obasuyi/Doba Photography)

"Luckily when I shared the idea with the Fort Edmonton Park management, they immediately told me the idea was a great one," Obasuyi said.

To show support for the project, the park management allowed Obasuyi to use the venue without charge.

The project kicked off with Obasuyi splitting his time between Fort Edmonton Park and Still Meadows Ranch, east of the city.

"I was a bit worried about the Alberta weather which can be unpredictable," he said. "Because if it got too cold, getting to take outdoor pictures wouldn't be fun. Luckily for us the weather that day was in our favour."

John Ware the immigrant

Ware left a long and lasting legacy in his adopted home. Fellow cowboys remembered him long after his death.

Legend goes he could train the wildest broncos, and brand an 18-month-old steer by throwing it onto its back.

But to immigrants, Ware's story is one of perseverance, hard work and motivation.

"John and Mildred's story is a true story of hard work, hope, focus, patience, determination and humility, which — with a bit of luck — led to success," said Obasuyi.

"A true immigrant story, a real example of success that anyone can achieve with a positive mindset."

Ware established himself and his 9999 (four-nines) or walking-stick cattle brand successfully in Western Canada.

His name is echoed across the province still, especially in southern Alberta where he ranched. In 2012, Canada Post issued a stamp in Ware's honour for Black History Month.

Obasuyi initially picked up his camera to start a hobby during the pandemic. Pretty soon after that, he began Doba Photography and fell in love with narrative storytelling through photography.

His project, "A John Ware Story," is his second visual series as a photographer.

