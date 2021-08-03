Black bear that attacked woman in northern Alberta has been euthanized, officials say

The black bear involved in the fatal attack on a woman in northern Alberta on Saturday has been euthanized, says a spokesperson for Alberta Fish and Wildlife.

"The bear that killed the woman was euthanized in accordance with the Black Bear Response Guide. This decision is never made lightly, and when it is made, it is to prevent more attacks by that particular bear," reads a government statement.

RCMP in Swan Hills, Alta., about 220 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, says a 26-year-old woman died after being mauled by a black bear at about 3 p.m.

The woman was from Peers, Alta., and worked for a helicopter company that provided transportation for tree planters in the area.

The attack took place on Crown land about 30 kilometres northwest of Swan Hills, according to the government.

Fish and Wildlife officers set up a trail camera and traps, then took samples from the victim's clothing to build a DNA profile of the attacking bear.

"On Aug. 2, the analysis confirmed a profile match to one of the bears, an adult female that did not appear to have cub," said the statement.

The traps have now been removed from the area, but the officials say a large number of bears remain in the area and urge people to take precautions when venturing out.