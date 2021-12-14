Bitter cold prompts Edmonton to activate extreme weather response

With temperatures forecast to stay below –20 C over the coming days, the City of Edmonton has activated its extreme weather response.

City buses on dedicated routes will transport vulnerable people to shelters, the city said Tuesday.

Emergency shelter space will be temporarily expanded, the city said in a public service announcement.

Environment Canada says Edmonton will see a low of –24 C Tuesday, with wind chill making it feel like –30 overnight. There will be a risk of frostbite.

Wednesday will see a high of –20 C, a low of –25 and wind chill making it feel like –30.

Highs of –20 C are forecast for Thursday and Friday, with lows on Thursday dipping to –29 C.

Temperatures will start to warm up again on Saturday, with a high of –14 C and a low of –19.

In addition to using buses to transport vulnerable people to shelters, Edmonton Transit Service operators will pick up passengers at most stops when the weather is –20 or colder with wind chill.

Environment Canada has issued weather alerts for the northernmost parts of Alberta. Most are for extreme cold. (Environment Canada)

Boyle Street Community Services and the Bissell Centre will increase their day-shelter capacities.

A temporary shelter operated by The Mustard Seed at Commonwealth Stadium may open earlier than the planned date of Dec. 20 if possible, and its capacity will be increased to 200 from the planned 150.

The City of Leduc, south of Edmonton, has also put its extreme weather plan into effect, providing shelter for people who need it.

The Leduc Hub Association has overnight shelter for up to 12 people at 5110 47th St.

Residents seeking warmth outside of the Leduc Hub overnight hours are encouraged to visit the Leduc Civic Centre or the Leduc Recreation Centre — with proof of vaccine — during regular business hours.

All of the northernmost parts of Alberta were under extreme cold warnings as of Tuesday afternoon.

The list included these areas: