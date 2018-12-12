Bitcoin scams on the rise in Edmonton, police warn

Edmonton police are warning the public about an increase in fraud rates and emerging scams that rely on digital currencies such as bitcoin to extract money from victims.

Reports of fraud and identity theft increased by 89 per cent between 2013 and 2017, police said in a statement Wednesday. Police have seen further 9.5-per-cent increase in the first nine months of 2018, compared to the same time period last year.

And while fraud rates continue to rise, there is something new about the scams.

Fraudsters continue to pose as police officers and other law enforcement officials in an attempt to extract money from their victims, police said.

"What has evolved is the method of payment demanded by fraudsters," Const.Tuyen Nguyen with the EPS cyber crimes investigations unit said in a statement.

"While gift cards were once the preferred payment of choice, fraudsters are now increasingly demanding payment in other forms such as bitcoin and e-transfers."

Police said cryptocurrency machines are being used by fraudsters posing as tax collectors or police officers threatening to arrest potential victims.

The victims are advised to use ATMs to convert cash into bitcoins, the digital, decentralized cryptocurrency.

Earlier this year, Edmonton police posted signs near bitcoin machines at cafés across the city to warn users that government bodies and police agencies do not accept payment for taxes and fines through bitcoin.

However, police continued to receive consistent reports of online fraud and identity theft and "felt additional crime prevention messaging was required," they said in Wednesday's statement.

A large number of people victimized by the new scams have been newcomers to the Edmonton area. Police said they are developing a brochure and multi-language ads in an attempt to better educate the public. The ads are expected to appear across the city and online in 2019.

Officials with the cyber crimes and economic crimes unit are expected to release more details on the public awareness campaign during a new conference scheduled for Wednesday afternoon inside the Remedy Cafe in Terwillegar, which has a bitcoin machine.