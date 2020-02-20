3 bison still at large after runaway herd tramples through Alberta village

Three bison roam into Valhalla.

No, this isn't the beginning of a bad joke or the opening scene from a Norse myth.

Alberta RCMP are warning residents of Valhalla, a hamlet in northern Alberta, to be on the lookout for bison after a herd of 15 broke free from a locked trailer.

The bison made their escape on Tuesday evening after managing to shimmy open the door of a travel trailer. The owner of the livestock had been parked at the Husky gas station in Hythe, about 60 kilometres northwest of Grande Prairie.

Where the bison roam

As of Thursday afternoon — after a coordinated RCMP search for the bison — three remained unaccounted for.

They are believed to have roamed into Valhalla, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Valhalla is about 15 kilometres as the bison roam from Hythe.

"RCMP are still asking motorists in the surrounding areas of Hythe and Valhalla to be aware of the possibility that the bison may be found on roadways."

Anyone who comes across an escaped bison is asked to contact Beaverlodge RCMP

"Members of the public are cautioned not to approach these animals," RCMP said in Thursday's news release.

"No traffic related incidents have been reported involving the bison."