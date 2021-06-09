Alberta shutterbugs urged to capture province's flora and fauna during biodiversity challenge
'We hope to send you off on a nature walk' during four-day blitz that begins June 10
Jordan Bell admits he's the kind of guy who gets juiced about moss, so a find from last year's inaugural YEG BiodiverCITY Challenge was "really exciting."
"There were a few notable species that were documented and a new lichen species for the City of Edmonton was recorded," said Moss, a citizen science co-ordinator at the Alberta Biodiversity Monitoring Institute.
"Photograph the region's birds, plants, animals, mosses, insects, lichens, all species and contribute them to science," said Bell.
Last year in Edmonton, 150 citizen scientists shared 2,608 sightings of 466 different species spotted in backyards, the river valley and beyond.
This is the second year for the event in Edmonton. But this year, it has also expanded to Calgary and to capital region communities like St. Albert, Leduc, Spruce Grove and Stony Plain.
For Bell, the biggest bonus to this photo collection is that it creates a snapshot in time of our environment.
"Over time, we'll be able to detect changes — like, are we seeing new species, or are we recording fewer species?"
Bell said the other advantage is that "observations shared through the challenge will actually help city planners understand a little bit more about the species and habitats we have here in the city."
Falk, a city landscape technician in Edmonton, points to spaces like Jackie Parker Park in Mill Woods, which she calls an "amazing park" that's teeming with biodiversity.
"The natural area by the Mill Creek Ravine, a natural playground and spray park and a stormwater facility that's been naturalized," Falk said.
"This is also an area that Root for Trees is planting with their volunteers," she added.
If you're looking for a guided experience, volunteers are hosting a BiodiverCITY Challenge event in Rundle Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 12, Falk said. You must register online in advance.
"It's an opportunity to maybe plant a tree and learn something about the native trees and shrubs we have around us," said Falk.
Whether you're just wandering into your backyard or a public park to take a photo and post it, the other goal is to just get outside.
"We hope to send you off on a nature walk and you capture some of the biodiversity that you see."
