Roll with soul: Bike Edmonton mechanic will keep your bike in tune
'If you’re hearing a melody there’s something wrong with the wheel,' says Jan Przysiezniak
Bike Edmonton mechanic Jan Przysiezniak is gearing up for tune-up time.
"I work in the shadows, away from the public, just fixing up an old thing to turn it into something cleaner and better working, it's a pleasure," he said.
For the last six years, Przysiezniak has been a part of the local non-profit that's passionate about pedalling.
Bike Edmonton staff and volunteers refurbish donated bikes, give lessons on how to ride and teach people to maintain their wheels for themselves.
"It's nice to see people's eyes brighten up and say 'Oh I get it now, that's how it works'."
Przysiezniak has been stripping and fixing bikes since he was a teenager, some 40 years ago, and as he plucks on old spokes almost like a harp, it's clear he has an ear for it as well.
"You're looking for the most boring melody, cause you want all the spokes on the given side to be all roughly the same tone and tension," said Przysiezniak.
"If you're hearing a melody there's something wrong with the wheel."
The not-profit, previously known as the Edmonton Bicycle Commuters Society, has been around for 43 years.
They have two shops: one downtown at 105th Avenue and 106th Street, the other in Old Strathcona at 80th Avenue and 102nd Street.
At this time of year the organization is doing everything from pumping up tires, oiling chains and checking brakes so people can hit the road.
"It's a job that's right up my alley in terms of philosophy of life and how I want the world to work in the future," said Przysiezniak.
"Our goal is to get bums on bikes," he said. "We want people to feel comfortable riding a bike, we want them to feel safe and we want them to have fun,"
Glatz is a cycling convert who was stuck in downtown big city traffic in 2016 when he decided to ride his bike instead.
"I was getting some exercise, I was getting some time to reflect and meditate on the way to work, and on the way home."
Since then, Glatz says he's ridden 32,000 kilometres.
"I love my bike, my bike loves me, we're in a pretty good relationship."
He says he has eight bikes but he still has his car.
"We're not anti-car but bikes and cars don't mix well on the same surface," says Glatz.
"As we've built more separated infrastructure we're finding the ridership goes up every year."
Last December, Edmonton city council approved a budget of $100 million to implement a bike plan over four years.
The mayor and councillors pointed to filling gaps in bike lane infrastructure as a way to contribute to the city's climate change goals.
