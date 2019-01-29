Bighorn Country information sessions on again, government says

Public information sessions on the proposed mix of parks and public land in the Bighorn region are on again, the provincial government said Tuesday.

Meetings are scheduled for Drayton Valley, Edmonton, Red Deer and Sundre, the government said in a news release.

"Already, we've engaged more than 50,000 Albertans and restarting these information sessions will allow us to reach even more," Environment Minister Shannon Phillips said in a statement.

"These sessions will make sure Albertans can ask questions, learn more about the proposal and share their views."

In early January, Phillips announced the cancellation of the public information sessions in Drayton Valley, Edmonton, Red Deer and Sundre, following what she called "public safety concerns" involving allegations of bullying and harassment directed at proponents of the project.

In its news release Tuesday, the government said each of the following meeting locations have undergone a safety and security review.

Drayton Valley: Feb. 1, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., Clean Energy Technology Centre, 5400 22nd Ave.

The province wants to create a wildland provincial park, three provincial parks, four recreation areas and a new public land use zone in the eastern slops of the Rocky Mountains, west of Nordegg.

The government held two open houses in Rocky Mountain House before Christmas.

After Phillips cancelled the remaining sessions, she faced opposition calls to step down after stating the RCMP had open investigations with file numbers into harassment and intimidation of Bighorn supporters.

When the RCMP said there were no investigations, Phillips backtracked, saying she "misspoke."

The government held telephone town halls but kept the door open to rescheduling the community meetings.