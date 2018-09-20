Man accused in LRT stabbing has no criminal record, court told

The man charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing on an Edmonton LRT platform made his first court appearance Thursday.

Mario Bigchild, 24, appeared in court via closed-circuit television from the medical unit at the Edmonton Remand Centre.

He was told to connect with Legal Aid Alberta to obtain a lawyer, and is scheduled to next appear in court on Oct. 4.

The court was told Bigchild ​has no previous criminal record. He has been denied bail.

On the CCTV screen, Bigchild wore handcuffs and an orange jump suit.

At one point, the judge asked if he understood the charges against him.

Bigchild responded, "yes."

The young man has also been charged with assaulting a peace officer, disarming a peace officer, escaping lawful custody, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of robbery, police said in a news release Wednesday.

The 19-year-old man who was stabbed Tuesday on the South Campus LRT platform remains in stable condition in hospital.

Police have described the stabbing as "unprovoked."

About 20 minutes after the attack, police were called to a robbery at a Petro-Canada near 57th Avenue and 111th Street.

A man walked into the shop, assaulted an employee and stole merchandise, police said.

Outside in the parking lot, the suspect stole a woman's Cadillac and drove away.

Police used an electronic vehicle monitoring system to track the car and the suspect, who was then arrested.