Man charged after 83 stolen bicycles discovered in south Edmonton

A 57-year-old Edmonton man is facing criminal charges after police discovered more than 80 stolen bicycles at a south-side home.

Hundreds of bicycle parts and 83 bicycles were recovered during the recent investigation, police said in a news release Thursday.

Several of the bicycles have been returned to their rightful owners, because they were able to prove ownership.

Police have charged the man with two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000. Additional charges are pending, they said.

Police are highlighting the case as a reminder to all cyclists to take stock of their property.

Twenty-five to 30 bicycles believed to have been stolen or abandoned are recovered each week, police said.

"The high incidence of bike theft is especially frustrating and demoralizing in light of our efforts on the downtown bike lanes," Coun. Scott McKeen said in the release.

"Bike commuting is safer and easier now for a lot of people, but it's a real deterrent when your bike gets stolen."

A recent investigation culminated with the discovery of 83 bicycles believed to be stolen, said police. (Edmonton police)

Owners should write down the serial number of their bicycle, and lock it using a U-lock, said police.

Cyclists are reminded that to reclaim recovered bicycles, they must provide police with: