Undeclared milk on label triggers recall for Falooda Drink with Almond Flavour

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Falooda Drink with Almond Flavour because the product contains milk that is not listed on the label.

The beverage distributed by Nutrifresh was sold in 290 ml bottles in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan, the agency said in a post on its website.

The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

The agency says further recalls may be announced as it continues a food safety investigation. The agency said it is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

There have been no reports of any illnesses linked to the product.

Customers are being told to either throw the beverage out or return it to where it was purchased.