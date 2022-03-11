Pandemic sets back planned permanent sweat lodge in Edmonton

Two years ago, Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society was ready to build the first permanent public sweat lodge in Edmonton when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

With the rising costs of materials, what was initially priced at $155,000, now requires more money, much more.

From 2017 until the pandemic began, Bent Arrow operated a temporary sweat lodge on the field behind Parkdale School, with the goal of building a permanent facility on the site.

The sweat lodge itself is made of willow and canvas, but the group wants to enclose it inside a structure, protecting it from vandalism and the elements.

Cheryl Whiskeyjack is executive director of the Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society. (Supplied by Cheryl Whiskeyjack)

The temporary sweat lodge required security all day, seven days a week, Bent Arrow's executive director, Cheryl Whiskeyjack, told CBC Edmonton's Radio Active .

"We were finally at the fundraising limit we had set for ourselves just before COVID hit," Whiskeyjack said.

Staff were excited to start building and had received approval from the city and Parkdale School when COVID-19 stopped everything.

Then lumber prices began to soar.

Bent Arrow went back to their contractor to update the cost of the project.

"And we weren't surprised to find out that the price had gone up and it had gone up by about 75K," Whiskeyjack said.

Once again they began seeking donations.

A rendering of the structure Bent Arrow plans to build over its sweat lodge planned for the Parkdale School school site. (Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society)

So far they have raised an additional $11,000 of the $75,000 and Whiskeyjack is optimistic they'll have the funds needed to build the project this construction season.

"Every time someone donates, my phone lights up and now it's kind of like a disco," she said.

"It just makes me feel, like, almost in disbelief because it has been a dream that we have had for so long."

Part of reconciliation

Sweat lodges are common in many Indigenous communities and serve several purposes, Whiskeyjack said.

Besides enhancing physical and mental well-being, a sweat lodge "really is a place of faith," Whiskeyjack said. They are important sites for singing, praying and ceremony.

The sweat lodge will be open to anyone interested in visiting. But the religious side of the services is vital for the urban Indigenous community, Whiskeyjack said.

This image shows the planned interior of the structure to protect Edmonton's first permanent public sweat lodge. (Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society)

A permanent sweat lodge will aid in reconciliation as it will allow Indigenous people to practise this side of their spirituality in the city, she said.

"Being able to provide the Indigenous community here in Edmonton with the ability to do that on their land, that they live on, to me says a lot."