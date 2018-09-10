New building in works for Edmonton's Ben Calf Robe School

Ben Calf Robe School, a Catholic school for Indigenous students in northeast Edmonton, will get a new building, the Alberta government announced Monday.

The aging school at 11833 64th St. was originally built in 1950. It had been approved for a modernization project in 2017.

But after further consultation, the government has now decided to provide enough money to replace the building "with an enhanced cultural space and modern, flexible learning areas," a news release said.

The $26-million project is expected to take four years to complete. The new building will go up next to the existing school. Students will remain in the old building until the new one is ready.

The new school is expected to increase capacity to 700 students, up from the current building's capacity of 478 students.

"Providing a brand new facility for the school will make sure the physical environment enhances that supportive structure provided by school staff and leadership," Education Minister David Eggen said in the news release.

Edmonton Catholic Schools will provide extra funding for a dedicated cultural space in the school for students, staff and families in the school community.

The new building will also be eligible for solar panel funding to reduce energy costs, the government said.