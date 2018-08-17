Man in critical condition after shooting at north Edmonton house party

A man in his late twenties is in critical condition after an early morning shooting Friday a house party in north Edmonton.

Police say they were called to scene at 11326 68 Street shortly around 4 a.m., after a single shot was fired outside a home in the Bellevue neighbourhood.

The victim was shot in the chest and two male suspects fled the scene, a police spokesperson told CBC News.

'A single shot was fired'

Edmonton police Insp. Regan James says the shooter was likely known to the victim. (Nola Keeler/CBC) "One of the people at the party indicated that the party should be over," Insp. Regan James said in an interview at the scene. "Shortly after that, a single shot was fired and a man is in critical condition."

The victim was unresponsive when police arrived, but police believe the shooter was known to the victim, James said. The two suspects have not been identified, he said.

Police, with cruiser lights flashing, remained on scene in the hours that followed. They cordoned off an entire block of the neighbourhood.

Officers used flashlights to search the ground, canvassing a crime scene which stretched 68th Street from 113th Avenue to 114th Avenue.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to contact police.

"It was a party, so once we start filing through that information investigatively, we'll probably have a better idea of who our suspects were at the party," he said.