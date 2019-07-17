Belgravia community celebrates Keillor Point grand opening

It's the end of the End of the World as we knew it.

The city marked the official grand opening of the Keillor Point viewing area with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.

The scenic area near Saskatchewan Drive and 74th Avenue was christened the End of the World by Edmontonians who frequently posed for photos on the large concrete pillars once part of a retaining wall for the former Keillor Road.

But even Google maps calls it Keillor Point now, said Roger Laing, chair of the Belgravia Community League's Keillor Point Committee. Laing was on hand to cut the ribbon at the grand opening on Wednesday.

Belgravia Community League Keillor Point committee chair Roger Laing speaks at the grand opening for the newly constructed viewing area. (Zahra Premji/CBC)

"We're thrilled this is now safe for families and others to come and visit and see the beauty of the river. So it's not about Belgravia — it's for the entire city," Laing said.

A lookout platform complete with a safety railing has replaced the rocky outcrop atop the crumbling retaining wall.

The $1.5 million project also included a staircase, landscaping work and and the installation of a gravel trail.

For years, the site was a nuisance for nearby residents, who complained of loud parties and littering.

"This is great," said local resident Joyce Spicer. "It was a real mess before. It was kind of fun to come down, but during the day, because there were lots of shady people here."

Spicer said she had a friend who was walking down by the river when they were struck by a golf ball that came flying off the outlook. On another occasion, upholstered items were tossed over the edge and lit on fire.

No-trespassing signs went up in 2015 due to crumbling slopes, but many people ignored them.

"We had people of all ages and ranges that came out here and they were dangling over places that were high above the banks, and very high above the ground, and it was really not a safe use of this particular area," said Nicole Wolfe, the city's director of open spaces infrastructure delivery.

Wolfe said the city consulted with the community about the best way to develop the area, and that the city will continue to monitor the slope's stability in years to come.