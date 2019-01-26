Central and northern Alberta Olympians to watch at Beijing 2022

Eleven Olympians set to compete in Beijing 2020 either live in Alberta north of Red Deer or call it home.

Brooke Voigt, of Fort McMurray, is one of them as she makes her second Winter Olympics appearance after competing in PyeongChang 2018, where she finished 17th and 21st respectively in the women's big air and slopestyle events.



The 28-year-old snowboarder is looking to build off that experience with four more years of experience under her belt this time around.

"It's different," Voigt said. "I was just at a different place. I was four years younger and I've gained a lot more experience now."

She's currently practising at the Genting Snowpark, northwest of Beijing, for the slopestyle event. A new course offers challenges and opportunities.

"We have six sections to just figure out speed, tricks and just combinations," she said. "You just get yourself through the course on the first day and maybe do a few mellower tricks."

Dawn Richardson Wilson, 22, will be competing in bobsleigh in her first Olympic appearance after making her international debut in 2018.

Richardson Wilson was born in Ghana, but immigrated to Canada when she was a toddler. She was a high school athlete competing in basketball and track and field before attending a bobsleigh recruitment camp.

"It means a lot," Richardson Wilson said. "I got off the phone with my coach, Alex Tonsi and almost the whole time I was just smiling, like I had no words. Nothing was coming out, but I feel pretty good.

She's a brakewoman in the two-woman bobsleigh with Canadian teammate Cynthia Appiah.

"Obviously, we had to work together and find our groove and our connectivity, but we're doing good."

Richardson Wilson is not the only Canadian bobsledder from the Edmonton area set to compete at Beijing 2022.

Canadian pilot Christine de Bruin, of Stony Plain, Alta., claimed gold at the monobob World Cup event in Sigulda, Latvia on Jan. 1. (Robert Michael/The Associated Press)

Christine de Bruin, whose hometown is Stony Plain will be making her second appearance after finishing seventh in two-woman bobsleigh with teammate Melissa Lotholz in her debut at PyeongChang 2018.

"Last time in PyeongChang, I was like, 'Yes, I made it. We're in the Olympics,'" de Bruin said. "And now it's like, 'Oh shoot, we can actually do quite well here this time.'

"So it's a little bit different of a mindset. It's a little more focused in. We're going to give everything we got."

Other Olympians competing in Beijing 2022

Adam Tambellini

The 27-year-old, of Edmonton, is a member of Canada's men's ice hockey team. He currently plays in the Swedish Hockey League. Edmonton Oilers fans may be familiar with his father former general manager Steve Tambellini.

Daniel Carr

The 30-year-old, who calls Leduc home, is also member of the Canadian ice hockey team. He plays in the Swiss League, but was called up to the NHL for six games with the Washington Capitals in the 2020-21 season.

Daniel Sunderland

Sunderland, 32, was born and raised in Fort McMurray. He stepped away from bobsleigh for several years, before returning to international competition in 2021. He graduated from the University of Alberta and works as a pipe stress engineer.

Emerance Maschmeyer

The 27-year-old is a goaltender for the Canadian women's ice hockey team. She calls Bruderheim, 67 kilometres east of Edmonton, her hometown. She played for Montreal of the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association in 2020-21.

Geoff Walker

Walker, 36, is known by curling fans as the lead for Team Gushue, who will be representing Canada in the men's curling event. Walker grew up in Beaverlodge, 498 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Maddison Pearman

The long track speed skater, who calls Ponoka her hometown, will be making her Olympic debut at Beijing 2022. She comes from a family of speed skaters.

Marc Kennedy



The 39-year-old of St. Albert will be making his third Olympic curling appearance and already ha a gold medal under his belt. He's an alternate on Canada's curling team led by Brad Gushue.

Melissa Lotholz

Lotholz, 29, will also be competing in bobsleigh at the winter games. She made her Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018 finishing in seventh with Christine de Bruin. She lives in Edmonton, but grew up in Barrhead.