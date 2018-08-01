Heavy rainfall causes flooding in Beaverlodge, Alta.

The Town of Beaverlodge faces flooding after more than 50 mm of rain fell in the area Wednesday afternoon.

Town officials said the rain began at around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

"Never seen anything quite like this," said Gary Rycroft, mayor of Beaverlodge.

He told CBC's Radio Active most of the flooding is in the industrial area, with many sewers backed up in the area.

The town received more than 50 mm of rain Wednesday and is still under a severe thunderstorm watch. (Jenn Turner) Video footage and photos from residents show high water levels on Highway 43.

At around 2 p.m., quarter-sized hail was reported in Beaverlodge, according to Environment Canada's website.

By 4 p.m., 50.5 mm of rain had fallen and local flooding was reported in the area.

One town spokesperson told CBC News that many residents have reported flooded basements.

There is a severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Beaverlodge, along with Grande Prairie and Valleyview.

At 4:33 p.m., Environment Canada meteorologists were "tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to toonie size hail and torrential rain."

Traffic was being rerouted from Highway 43 to Highway 722 as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to RCMP.

Beaverlodge is approximately 500 km northwest of Edmonton.