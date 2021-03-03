Beaumont man dies in truck crash south of Sherwood Park
A 32-year-old man is dead after his truck collided with a semi-trailer south of Sherwood Park, RCMP said.
32-year-old died at scene of Highway 21 crash between truck and semi-trailer
A 32-year-old Beaumont man is dead after his truck collided with a semi-trailer south of Sherwood Park on Tuesday.
The semi was southbound on Highway 21 when it collided with a truck travelling east on Township Road 510 around 7:05 a.m., RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Strathcona County RCMP and a collision analyst remained on scene for several hours, the release said.
The investigation is continuing but RCMP said no charges will be laid.