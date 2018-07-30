3 people escape Beaumont house gutted by fire

Three people escaped without injury as a house was gutted by a fire in Beaumont Sunday night.

Around 7 p.m., crews with Beaumont Fire Service responded to a structure fire in the 5100 block of 63rd Street.

They found flames coming from the main floor and the attic of a home, officials said in a Facebook post.

Three residents were home at the time and were able to leave without injury, officials said.

Two engines, one ladder and 18 firefighters from Beaumont, as well as one engine crew from the City of Leduc, responded to the scene.

Firefighters were able to limit damage to both adjacent homes. Crews remained on scene until early Monday morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.