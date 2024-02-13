Beating the single stigma on Valentine's Day

More than 30 per cent of Edmontonians identify as single and 29 per cent of Canadians live alone, according to the 2021 census. So is there still a stigma?

In honour of Valentine's Day, host Clare Bonnyman and guest host Tahirih Foroozan dig into the underappreciated relationship status and ask where our stereotypes around being single come from. Plus they speak to two single Edmontonians, Makda Mulatu and Ashley Hillman, about the kinds of pressures they face, and the work it takes to build community when you're single in the city.

27:05 Beating the single stigma

