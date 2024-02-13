Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Edmonton·CBC PODCAST

Beating the single stigma on Valentine's Day

CBC Edmonton's local podcast looks into building a life and community as a single Edmontonian

CBC Edmonton's podcast looks at life and community as a single Edmontonian

CBC News ·
A woman stands holding a hiking pole in a valley, with mountain peaks and a blue sky behind her.
Ashley Hillman on a hike in Mt. Robson Provincial Park in B.C. The University of Alberta PhD candidate spends a lot of her time outdoors, including this five-day trip from Jasper National Park to Rockingham Creek. (Submitted by Ashley Hillman)

More than 30 per cent of Edmontonians identify as single and 29 per cent of Canadians live alone, according to the 2021 census. So is there still a stigma?

In honour of Valentine's Day, host Clare Bonnyman and guest host Tahirih Foroozan dig into the underappreciated relationship status and ask where our stereotypes around being single come from. Plus they speak to two single Edmontonians, Makda Mulatu and Ashley Hillman, about the kinds of pressures they face, and the work it takes to build community when you're single in the city.

27:05Beating the single stigma

This is Edmonton, which replaces The Loop podcast, is posted online every Wednesday. Listen here or get in touch at thisisyeg@cbc.ca.

This is Edmonton logo
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now