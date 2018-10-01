Bonanza of black bears a 'rare' sight for northern Alberta man

When you own property in rural Alberta you expect to see your fair share of wildlife but a security video shows David Meier may have hit a furry motherlode.

Meier owns property in Bonanza, Alta., 600 kilometres northwest of Edmonton. He rents a home on the land to his aunt and uncle.

Last week, the two noticed a critter had come onto the property overnight and scattered empty pop cans that are kept in the garage "all over the place," said Meier.

The property has outdoor security cameras. Meier checked the video to see what animal had come for a nocturnal visit.

"Expecting it to be one, if it was a bear, and all of a sudden it wasn't one, it was two, it was three, it was four," Meier said Monday.

"In the end I had to rewind [the video] a couple of times just to get a full count of how many there actually were and it ended up being seven."

'You wouldn't want to be outside'

The video shows two of the seven black bears wandering onto the front porch of the house and scratching at a cushion on the deck.

"The bear, in the end, tore it up pretty good," Meier said.

The cushion had been a favourite place for the family cat to nap. The cat will now have to find a new place, he added.

While bears are not an uncommon sight to Meier, seeing that many at the same time, and all around the same age, is rare.

"I use the word rare because it doesn't make any sense to me on why there's that many together," said Meier.

He's relieved the visit by the bears happened at 3 a.m. rather than at 3 p.m.

"Typically they're not going to attack you but with seven of them, if you spook them what are they going to do?" wondered Meier.

"You wouldn't want to be outside."