New
Bat tests positive for rabies in Jasper National Park
Alberta Health Services and Parks Canada say a bat has tested positive for rabies in Jasper National Park.
A hiker spotted the bat on a hiking trail
A bat has tested positive for rabies in Jasper National Park, according to Alberta Health Services and Parks Canada.
AHS said a hiker reported the bat on the Valley of Five Lakes trail, just south of Jasper, last weekend.
- Bat in Banff tests positive for rabies, first in more than 20 years
- Bat with rabies bites person in Airdrie, health officials say they are not 'treating' anyone
Parks Canada staff investigated and captured the bat.
A number of bats, and occasionally other mammals, test positive for rabies in Alberta every year. Officials warn that animals behaving unusually or out of character may be rabies carriers.