Skip to Main Content
Bat tests positive for rabies in Jasper National Park
New

Bat tests positive for rabies in Jasper National Park

Alberta Health Services and Parks Canada say a bat has tested positive for rabies in Jasper National Park.

A hiker spotted the bat on a hiking trail

The Canadian Press ·
Rabies is most common in skunks, raccoons and bats. (Jordi Segers/Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative)

A bat has tested positive for rabies in Jasper National Park, according to Alberta Health Services and Parks Canada.

AHS said a hiker reported the bat on the Valley of Five Lakes trail, just south of Jasper, last weekend.

Parks Canada staff investigated and captured the bat.

A number of bats, and occasionally other mammals, test positive for rabies in Alberta every year. Officials warn that animals behaving unusually or out of character may be rabies carriers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us