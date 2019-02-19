Woman, 76, dead after 2-vehicle collision near Barrhead, Alta.

A 76-year-old woman is dead after a collision between an SUV and a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon west of Barrhead, Alta.



RCMP responded to the call at approximately 2 p.m. Police say the SUV was westbound on Highway 18 when it was struck by a northbound pickup truck at the intersection of Range Road 40.

The woman, from Barrhead, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident. Police did not release the name of the deceased.