Alberta MLAs Drew Barnes, Todd Loewen booted from UCP caucus

Alberta MLAs Drew Barnes and Todd Loewen have been expelled from the UCP caucus over allegations they divided the party and undermined government leadership.

Barnes, the MLA for Cypress-Medicine Hat, has become a prolific critic of Premier Jason Kenney's decisions during the pandemic. Loewen, the MLA for Central Peace-Notley, went public with his dissatisfaction in a letter released early Thursday morning.

The backbenchers' expulsions came after the 62-member caucus met for hours Thursday afternoon. The results were released at 7:30 p.m. MT.

"Members recognize the need for government caucus to remain strong and united behind our leader, Premier Jason Kenney, as we continue to fight through what looks to be the final stages of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond," UCP whip Mike Ellis said in an email.

"There is simply no room in our caucus for those to continually seek to divide our party and undermine government leadership, especially at this critical juncture for our province."

The vote came hours after Loewen went on Edmonton radio station 630 CHED to discuss his letter. He said the problems with Kenney's leadership go back 18 months and are threatening to destroy the party.

Loewen resigned as UCP caucus chair and called for Kenney's resignation his letter, which was posted to social media.

He said the caucus and Albertans have lost confidence in Kenney's leadership.

Loewen said Kenney's relationship with backbench MLAs was good in the first few months after the UCP was elected in April 2019 but has declined since then.

MLAs speaking out against his leadership are a "symptom of an inner disease," Loewen said.

Loewen's letter is the latest sign of public discord within the UCP caucus.

Last month, 16 MLAs signed a public letter criticizing Kenney's public health restrictions for being too stringent. MLAs in smaller Alberta cities and rural areas are facing backlash from UCP supporters over business closures and masking orders they say are too strict.

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley said the premier and government should be in the legislature dealing with the pandemic. Loewen, in particular, she said, should be more concerned about the closure of the emergency department in Fairview, a town in his northern Alberta riding.

"We should be focusing on the priorities of Albertans," Notley said. "Instead, Jason Kenney and the UCP are so busy fighting with each other that they cannot work on the critical issues that are facing families and businesses in Alberta right now."

Jared Wesley, a political scientist at the University of Alberta, said Loewen's letter is rare in Canadian politics and unlikely to have been written without consulting other caucus members.

Kenney was faced with two unsavoury options, Wesley said.

"He can allow this dissent which is public and quite damning to stand, which will — most people think — only encourage other people to come forward and make similar calls," Wesley said.

"Or he can expel this member from caucus inviting perhaps more defections from other MLAs."

Kenney's mistake was not nipping the dissent in the bud sooner when MLAs started speaking out earlier this year, Wesley said.