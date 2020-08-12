Why an Edmonton blogger gave away 240 pounds of bananas

It started with a sale on bananas and turned into an act of kindness.

Lincoln Ho, creator of the blog Yegventures, came up with an a-peeling idea after seeing a friend's Facebook post about a sale on bananas at a local grocery store: Why not buy a lot of bananas and donate them to Edmonton's less fortunate?

"I thought that would be the perfect opportunity to grab a bunch of bananas and give them away," Ho said in an interview with CBC Edmonton's Radio Active.

Ho said part of his inspiration came from visiting the Pekiwewin camp near Re/Max Field. After buying the large mass of fruit, on Monday he took 240 pounds of bananas in his car and headed out to donate to them to a variety of different social agencies.

"I first dropped them off at Operation Friendship, which is an inner-city agency for 65-plus. So, any time I do something like this, I always go there first," Ho said.

"And then I head over to the inner city agencies that are around, so like Mustard Seed, Bissell Centre, Hope Mission, George Spady Centre, Boyle Street co-op and then sometimes I head over down to the south side to the youth shelter or to the Old Strathcona youth drop-in centre."

Ho documented the banana giveaway on video, which was posted to Yegventures.

The popular blogger has done similar food giveaways before: sometimes it's leftover food from an event or sometimes he buys a large amount of food to give away, including 100 McDonald's burgers distributed to people experiencing homelessness.

Ho says he made the banana video to let people know about the different agencies in the city and encourage Edmontonians to help out.

"There's probably an agency that's fitting for you to volunteer at or give to, and especially right now those agencies need our help in helping other people."