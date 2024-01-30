Ban on non-essential water use in Edmonton region expected to last until Sunday, Epcor says

The ban on non-essential water use in the Edmonton region is expected to continue until Sunday, Epcor said in an update Tuesday afternoon.

Epcor said it has determined the likely cause of the distribution pumping equipment system failure and is forecasting the repairs will be finished by the end of the weekend.

On Monday, Epcor called for a mandatory ban on non-essential water use after an electrical failure with the distribution pumping system at its E.L. Smith water treatment plant in southwest Edmonton.

A day later, the utility says it's seen a noticeable reduction in consumption.

"Epcor would like to thank everyone in the region who has reduced their usage and supported these efforts," the utility said in a news release Tuesday.

The ban applies to Edmonton and surrounding communities including Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Morinville, Stony Plain, Spruce Grove, Leduc, Beaumont, Fort Saskatchewan and others. In total, more than 90 communities in the capital region use water supplied by Epcor.

The Rossdale water treatment plant remains in operation.

Drinking water quality isn't affected, Epcor said.

The utility said it contacted more than 300 businesses with high water usage and non-essential operations on Monday.

"Epcor would like to extend a large thank-you to these customers as they reduced consumption to essential use or completely halted operations," the utility said in its news release Tuesday.

The City of Edmonton says it's adjusted its water use at its facilities and operations.

Ryan Birch, director of bus operations, said they've stopped washing exteriors of buses and trains if it's not essential.

"We will continue to make every effort to clean the exterior lights, as well as front doors, driver's side windows, and windshields for safety purposes," Birch said in an email Tuesday.

There are also limits on exterior washing of other vehicles in the city fleet, including garbage trucks.

The city has also paused street cleaning and bridge washing, as well as tree and plant watering and said it's taking measures to reduce water consumption where possible at recreation facilities.

Residents are asked to continue conserving water by taking short showers instead of baths and postponing laundry and non-essential cleaning.

Businesses such as laundromats and car washes are asked to stop using large volumes of non-essential water.

Several municipalities are letting residents and businesses know what they should do.

Strathcona County has a red banner at the top of its website, reading: "Water ban in effect."

It advises residents to limit water use to essential purposes only.

St. Albert's website says water demand management measures have been enacted.

St. Albert has stopped outdoor rink flooding, hydrant flushing, firefighter training, pool filling and washing city fleet vehicles.