Bail denied for retired Edmonton lawyer appealing convictions for child sex abuse

A retired Edmonton lawyer will remain in custody as he awaits an appeal of convictions for sexually abusing his own children.

Helmut Berndt, 73, was sentenced to 14 years in prison last month for sexually abusing two daughters and a son when they were growing up.

In April, a jury convicted Berndt of five sexual offences that occurred between 1986 and 2001.

Berndt testified during the trial, denying the offences. He is now appealing his convictions and sentence, and had sought to be released on bail while waiting for his appeal to be heard.

Alberta Court of Appeal Justice Jack Watson denied the application, finding that releasing Berndt would not be in the public interest.

"I am not persuaded that the significant public interest in enforceability of a decision of jurors on the serious offences that was visited by the sentence imposed is overcome by a need to review it," Watson wrote in his reasons for decision, which were filed Monday.

"The decision was, when all is said and done, a decision on credibility and reliability of evidence."

The decision was a welcome shock for one of Berndt's daughters.

"I'm just overwhelmed with relief," Lavinia Perreault said Thursday. "I feel completely supported by the justice system. I feel like they came through and they have done the right thing every step along the way."

In March 2018, Perreault, her sister Juanita Falkingham and brother Cedric Shui decided to report their father for sexually abusing them as children.

The siblings also successfully fought to have an automatic publication ban on their identities as sexual assault survivors, allowing them to share their story publicly.

Watson's decision to deny Berndt bail gives Perreault hope that her father's appeal will ultimately be unsuccessful.

"I really just hope that other survivors of abuse or assault can just take some assurance with them through what we've gone through," she said. "I just hope that it gives confidence for other people to speak out."

According to a notice of appeal filed last month, Berndt is seeking a new jury trial and a reduction in his sentence.

He alleges the trial judge made legal errors by contradicting and reversing decisions made earlier in the trial about admitting certain testimony and statements by the complainants.

He also alleges the sentence he was given is unduly harsh.