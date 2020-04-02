Bail denied for man accused of killing two Alberta hunters

A man accused of killing two Alberta hunters earlier this year was denied bail Wednesday by a Court of Queen's Bench judge.

Roger Bilodeau and his son, Anthony, are both charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Jacob Sansom and Morris Cardinal.

Before Wednesday's hearing, a family member of one victim told CBC News he hoped Bilodeau would not be granted bail.

"You can't have human beings shooting other human beings and calling it whatever they want," Jason Smith said. "There's no reason for a gun on that road at all."

Smith and several other protesters gathered outside the courthouse for a rally they called Justice 4 Jake and Morris.

Roger Bilodeau, 57, watched the hearing via closed-circuit television from the Edmonton Remand Centre. The father of nine performed the sign of the cross before the hearing began.

During submissions from the lawyers, Bilodeau paced back and forth and at one point seemed to wipe away tears.

The evidence heard by the judge is subject to a publication ban.

After hearing from both lawyers and taking time to consider her decision, Justice Joanne Goss denied bail.

The victims' family was relieved.

"It's obviously been very traumatic for the family, and it's always a slow process when you're the victims or the victims' family," said lawyer Lionel Chartrand, who is helping the family navigate and understand the justice system.

"Naturally they would like to see things go faster. But the system works slowly. That's just the way it is."

Anthony Bilodeau, 31, was denied bail last month. In mid-August he will ask the Court of Appeal for leave to review that decision.

The men will be tried together and are next due in court on Aug. 13.

Prosecutor Jeff Rudiak said the Crown plans to make an application to skip a preliminary hearing and take the case directly to trial.

On March 27, two vehicles came to a stop on a rural road near Glendon, about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, police said.

An argument between the occupants of the two vehicles turned into a physical confrontation before a third vehicle pulled up to the scene. police said. Several gunshots were fired, killing Sansom and Cardinal.

Their bodies were found near Sansom's black pickup truck early the next morning.