Backstreet's back? Alright! One of the '90s biggest boy bands plays Edmonton in July

The Backstreet Boys are coming back to town. The U.S. vocal group that kickstarted the boy-band trend of the 1990s will bring their DNA World Tour to Rogers Place on July 25.

The Backstreet Boys, seen here in a 2018 performance in Nashville, will be bringing their world tour to Edmonton in July 2019. (Harrison Mcclary/REUTERS)

Cue the screams.

The Backstreet Boys will be playing games with the hearts of many fans in Edmonton this summer.

The tour, which the band is calling their biggest in 18 years, begins May 11 in Portugal. The North American leg of the tour begins in Washington in July, with Canadian dates including Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary and Vancouver.

Tickets go on sale on Nov. 14 through Ticketmaster. According to a Live Nation press release, each ticket purchase includes one copy of the band's 10th studio album DNA.

