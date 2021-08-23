Faith group stuffs backpacks with school supplies for 300 Alberta kids

Back-to-school plans are still uncertain for many families, but 300 Alberta children will have all the school supplies they need this September.

Over the weekend in Edmonton and Calgary, volunteers with Islamic Relief Canada stuffed backpacks full of school supplies for elementary students in low-income families.

"We do this back-to-school campaign in order to provide a little bit of excitement for the children going back to school and to provide some relief for the families as back to school expenses can really accumulate," said program co-ordinator Maisam Kadri.

"We hope that this will help the families in our community."

On Sunday, volunteers flocked to the C5 North East Hub in Edmonton to pack notebooks, scissors, calculators, pencils, face masks and hand sanitizer into new backpacks.

The C5 building houses a network of social service agencies including Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society, Boyle Street Community Services, Edmonton Mennonite Centre for Newcomers, Norwood Child and Family Resource Centre and Terra Centre, an organization for teen parents.

Over the weekend, Islamic Relief Canada stuffed backpacks full of school supplies in both Calgary and Edmonton for elementary school students from low-income families. (Nathan Gross/CBC)

In Edmonton, the assembled backpacks will be given to the C5 North East Hub, the Africa Centre, and the Somali Canadian Women and Children Association for distribution in the city.

In Calgary, the backpacks will be distributed by the Centre for Newcomers.

The volunteers hope the backpacks give a little bit of relief to families after such a tough year, Kadri said.

"When we deal with the organizations, they're very grateful," Kadri said.

"They're always so happy that the community is thinking of others, especially in this time where families are not really sure what their back-to-school plans look like."