Out of luck: Demolition in the cards for old Baccarat Casino

Luck has finally run out for the old Baccarat Casino building in downtown Edmonton, as there are good odds the building will be demolished this month.

The building, on the northwest corner of 101st Street and 104th Avenue, has sat vacant since 2016.

"We've heard loud and clear from Edmontonians that the Baccarat has become an eyesore," said Tim Shipton, Oilers Entertainment Group spokesperson. "We know that, and so we want to get the building down and get the site cleared up."

Site preparation, such as clearing overhead power lines and shutting down utilities, will start first. The demolition itself is expected to take about a week, Shipton said Monday.

Phase 1 of the Ice District included the JW Marriott building and the Stantec Tower. As those buildings are open, Shipton said the group is focusing on other parts of the district.

Once the casino is demolished the land will eventually be turned into a temporary parking lot. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

The land where the former casino sits is expected to be turned into a temporary parking lot and interactive space, for at least the next few years.

"We've heard from a lot of people that they want their streetscapes to have a little bit more energy. So we're looking at cleaning it up, you know, adding some seating space," Shipton said.

"Maybe art displays or other urban activities where people can actually come and use this space."

Shipton said a significant portion of the revenue received through the parking lot will be added to a community fund.

"We're in early talks with the city and the community on how we best invest that money but we think that'll be a big part of our contribution to the downtown core," Shipton said.