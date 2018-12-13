Baby, It's Woke Outside: Edmonton AM unveils new version of contentious classic

After a chilly response from listeners, Baby, It's Cold Outside is back on the CBC airwaves but Edmonton AM host Mark Connolly thought the old classic could use some tweaks.

After the original song was silenced on many radio stations across the country, Connolly and his wife Alyson Connolly teamed up on a more modern take on the contentious classic.

They're calling it, Baby, It's Woke Outside. (Woke refers to being alert to injustice in society.)

In the Connollys' version, the man isn't coaxing his date to stay for the night, but pushing her out the door.

The new rendition of the 1944 Christmas tune has more of a cold-shoulder approach and some new lyrics:

I really can't stay / I'm fine with that, OK?

My mother will start to worry / I agree, you'd better hurry

I ought to say, no, no, no sir / No means no, for sure

Presenting "Baby, It's cold outside" the Woke Edition: The song is back on the CBC airwaves but Mark Connolly thought it could use some updating. Mark and his wife Alyson Connolly came up with some new lyrics.

The new "woke" rendition is not likely destined to become a holiday classic. But this new edition of Baby, It's Cold Outside is probably the first Christmas tune to mention Uber.