Edmonton non-profit helping parents find infant formula, other baby necessities

Families struggling to find infant formula are being helped by an Edmonton non-profit that's working to fulfil the need.

Edmonton mother Erin Fontaine turned to Enfamil when she couldn't find supplies of the Kirkland brand she usually uses.

The recipes were similar but Fontaine paid twice as much for Enfamil, she said.

When Enfamil became harder to find, Fontaine asked her family in Kelowna and Winnipeg to look for it because of how difficult it can be to switch formulas.

"That's kind of scary when that's the only thing you can feed your six-month-old," said Fontaine.

Mamas for Mamas is a non-profit organization that provides parents with free items like diapers, infant formula, and other basic essentials. (Submitted by Marcie Peterson)

She was walking out of a grocery store after an unsuccessful attempt to buy formula when she bumped into a table of free items set up by an organization called Mamas for Mamas.

That was where Fontaine met Marcie Peterson, executive co-ordinator for the organization in Edmonton.

Mamas for Mamas had what she needed.

Like other parents in similar situations, Fontaine has used social media to get updates on stores getting in new shipments. But the products never last long on the shelves, she said.

She has noticed parents asking to trade formula for ones they need, even for an open container just past its expiration date.

"Because, what do you feed your four- or five-month-old child when you can't find formula?" said Fontaine.

Getting worse and worse

Mamas for Mamas is a national, non-profit organization that provides aid to families living with poverty related issues. Families can get necessities at no charge — things like diapers, infant formula, clothing and other basic essentials.

Earlier this year, Health Canada acknowledged the limited supply of infant formula was largely because of the closure of the Abbott Nutrition manufacturing facility in Michigan. The facility was closed for a few months in 2022.

Peterson said she hears concerns like Fontaine's regularly. The problems faced by some families are getting increasingly more challenging, she said.

"Some days the formula will be on the shelf, some days it won't," Peterson told CBC's Edmonton AM.

Edmonton AM 7:32 Parents are struggling to find baby formula Some Alberta families are still dealing with a Canada-wide supply chain struggle that started in 2022. The issue is finding an affordable and dependable supply of baby formula. Marcie Peterson is Alberta executive co-ordinator with Mamas for Mamas.

Mamas for Mamas began in Kelowna, B.C., in 2016 and expanded to Edmonton in 2022.

Peterson said the organization is working with other groups in the city to help families get the formula they need.

"We're short so everybody is scrambling and we're all trying to fill those needs of the most vulnerable sector," she said.

Peterson, meanwhile, said other organizations like hers are also struggling to fill the gaps.

"We can only go and purchase so much in a store, because they are limiting how much is taken," she said.

"What I'm hearing from families is desperation."

When Bailey Merkley had her daughter in October 2022, she didn't think the hardest part about parenting would be finding infant formula to feed her child.

Merkley lives in Grande Prairie, Alta., which isn't served by the Edmonton branch of Mamas for Mamas.

In the past seven months, she has had to switch formula brands multiple times, she said.

"The last few weeks we haven't been able to find any ready-to-feed, or the powdered formula of this particular brand at all in the stores," Merkley said.

She recently paid more than $100 for an 18-pack of formula she bought online. She said that is enough to feed her daughter for about three days.

Health Canada said infant formula is now getting easier to find on store shelves.

In a statement to CBC this week, it said the government understands that shortages are distressing for parents and that actions have been taken to improve supply. Health Canada has supported the importation of nearly five million units of formula products so far, it said.

"Large amounts of regular formula have been arriving on store shelves since mid-May and regular shipments will continue for the coming months," the statement said.

"Canadians should begin seeing improvements in supply, including those living in rural locations."