B.C. man who detonated homemade bombs in Edmonton bank robberies sentenced to 9½ years prison

A British Columbia man who built bombs and used them to rob two Edmonton banks in 2018 was on Friday sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison.

With credit for time already served, Justin Byron, 41, has just under five years left behind bars.

Byron had previously pleaded guilty to six criminal charges including attempted robbery, robbery while using a firearm, aggravated assault, causing an explosion with intent to cause bodily harm to armoured car personnel, possession of an explosive substance and committing an offence while masked.

"Mr. Byron put significant effort and planning into the commission of these offences," Court of Queen's Bench Justice Tamara Friesen said Friday.

"Mr. Byron's offences were premeditated, meticulously organized and planned and executed with precision."

According to an agreed statement of facts, Byron was living with his wife and son in Salmon Arm, B.C., at the time of the offences.

He was a former Alberta resident and had worked as an armoured guard for six months in 2010.

In June 2018, Byron began collecting supplies to build an improvised explosive device (IED).

He travelled to Edmonton in September 2018 and after midnight he carried a cardboard box holding an IED into a south Edmonton branch of the Royal Bank of Canada.

WATCH | Raw: Edmonton Royal Bank of Canada explosion

Raw: Edmonton Royal Bank of Canada explosion 0:46 Warning: This video contains graphic content. Justin Byron took an IED contained in a cardboard box to an RBC bank in south Edmonton after midnight on Sept. 19, 2018. Once armoured guards were inside, Byron detonated the explosive device that had been placed above the entry door. 0:46

Surveillance video showed him place the box on a shelf above the entry door. He waited outside on a bus bench until two armoured car guards pulled up to the bank. Byron detonated the explosive device once they were inside.

The explosion created a loud bang and lots of smoke, but did not incapacitate the guards. Byron left without any money.

The guards suffered minor injuries and both eventually returned to work.

Arrested before a third bank was robbed

Byron returned to Salmon Arm and built two more IEDs that were more powerful and contained a chili-powder irritant.

He returned in mid-December and placed the two bombs inside the ATM area of a Scotiabank branch in north Edmonton.

For the second robbery, he was armed with a Beretta semi-automatic rifle and wore a gas mask.

Byron detonated one IED after an armed guard collected a cash bag holding $130,000.

The blast blew the guard to the ground and while he was incapacitated, Byron set off the second explosion. He attacked the guard and escaped with the money.

WATCH | Raw: Edmonton Scotiabank explosion

Raw: Edmonton Scotiabank explosion 0:43 Warning: This video contains graphic content. Justin Byron took another IED to a Scotiabank ATM in north Edmonton on Dec. 12, 2018. He detonated the explosives as he hid in the bank parking lot armed with a Beretta semi-automatic rifle wearing a gas mask 0:43

Both guards were injured and ultimately changed careers.

Byron returned home and began planning a third heist, but he was arrested at the Edmonton International Airport in March 2019 before he could carry out another crime.

He told a detective that his motivation for the bombings was to get money to pay off debts relating to medical treatment expenses for his wife and mother.

The Crown suggested there was no motivation but "pure greed".

Since most of the money that was stolen has not been recovered, he asked the judge to order Byron to pay back $118,000 to GardaWorld.

Friesen rejected issuing a restitution order. She said there was no evidence he'd be able to pay back the money.

"I'd like for him to focus on becoming a good provider once he's released," she said.

The judge accepted that Byron is sincerely remorseful for his crimes.

Jason Byron's passport was seized when Edmonton police searched his home in Salmon Arm, British Columbia. (Court Exhibit/Edmonton Police Service)

"He told me that he regrets the pain and suffering he caused the victims and to his own family," she said, describing the offences as "inexplicable and unjustifiable."

Byron listened to the sentencing decision by telephone from the Edmonton Remand Centre, explaining to the court that inmates are under COVID-19 lockdown due to an outbreak.