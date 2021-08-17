B.C. man dead after 'serious assault' in Nisku, Alta.

A 44-year-old man from B.C. is dead after a serious assault in a hamlet located immediately south of Edmonton, RCMP say.

Leduc RCMP were called at around 3 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call about an aggravated assault in Nisku, Alta., a community and industrial park bordering Edmonton's city limits.

On reaching the scene at Sparrow Drive near Airport Road, they found a "victim of a serious assault," RCMP said in a news release.

Patrick Ford from Port Alberni, B.C., died from his injuries.

A 33-year-old woman from Lac La Biche, Alta., has been charged with second-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in Leduc provincial court on Thursday.