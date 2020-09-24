B.C. hunter, 38, dies after boating accident on Peace River in northern Alberta

A 38-year-old man from B.C. died Tuesday after being critically injured in a boating accident on the Peace River in northern Alberta.

The man was one of four people in a hunting party who were on the river in a boat equipped with a motor, RCMP Cpl. Deanna Fontaine told CBC News.

The accident happened on the Peace River, 10 kilometres west of the town of Fairview.

The boat hit something in the river and some of the occupants were ejected, Fontaine said Thursday.

Just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, RCMP received a report of stranded boaters from a satellite SOS system.

RCMP members from Fairview and Spirit River, the Fairview fire department and Emergency Medical Services were called to help with the rescue.

One of the boaters was critically injured. EMS tried to save the man's life but he died.

Fontaine didn't name the victim. An autopsy has been scheduled for a later date.

The victim was from Eagle Bay, about 100 kilometres northeast of Kamloops on the southwest shore of Shuswap Lake.

At least one of the other people in the boat was from B.C., Fontaine said. She didn't know the home provinces of the other two people.