Ayita: Modern day creation story debuts at 10th anniversary of SkirtsAfire Festival

Edmonton's SkirtsAfire Festival is debuting a modern day Indigenous woman's creation story on its 10th anniversary starting Thursday.

Ayita tells the story of three generations of Indigenous women: past, present and future. Created and written by Teneil Whiskeyjack, a Cree woman from Saddle Lake First Nation, the story is about her healing journey and what she learns along the way.

"It's really a story of an Indigenous woman liberating herself into her own story of peace," she told CBC's Edmonton AM on Thursday.

6:27 The world premiere of Ayita opens at Edmonton's Skirts Afire Festival tonight An Indigenous woman's creation story. We'll speak with writer Teneil Whiskeyjack and festival artistic director Annette Loiselle about the show Ayita, opening tonight at the Skirts Afire Festival. 6:27

The play isn't just theater but will include text, movement and sound. The cast, all Indigenous women, includes eight performers, four dancers, one drummer. Whiskeyjack will play the present version of Ayita.

The seed for Ayita started in 2019 during her thesis project as a drama major at Concordia University, Whiskeyjack said. But it wasn't until the past year that she started to work on putting it all together. For Ayita, she went to ceremony, listened to knowledge keepers and other Indigenous women.

The all-Indigenous-women cast of Ayita includes eight performers, four dancers, one drummer. It premiers at SkirtsAfire Festival on Thursday. (Noella Steinhauer)

The process was helpful in her own healing as well, including what she found was womb healing. "We don't hear much of womb healing, and that's a lot of where our own inner fire is," she said.

"Going into the womb, we don't only heal ourselves, we help heal our matrilineal line; our grandmothers, our mothers, our daughters and the people who came after and before us."

SkirtsAfire is Edmonton's only theatre and multidisciplinary arts festival that features the work of women and non-binary artists. Although theater plays a major role in the festival, it also includes other acts like music, dance, visual arts and spoken word.

Because Ayita is all about finding the truth from within, this year SkirtsAfire's theme is set out to be "Tastes Like Truth."

"It's a beautiful thing because lots of artists can work with that theme," said artistic director Annette Loiselle.

Teneil Whiskeyjack is the creator and writer of Ayita, which premiers at SkirtsAfire Festival at ATB Financial Arts Barn on Thursday. (Noella Steinhauer)

This year the festival is bigger with Ayita it's largest theatrical production yet. The budget for this year's festival is $400,000, double the amount of 2020 before the pandemic.

Loiselle said she is pleased to welcome back Edmontonians to enjoy proper performances, especially at the Army and Navy on Whyte Avenue, where they have created a cabaret space with art and design installations.

"It's a ticketed event and people can come inside and check out the bands or comedy or whatever else is happening that night," she said.

SkirtsAfire Festival starts Thursday with Ayita premiering at Westbury Theatre at the ATB Financial Arts Barn at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased through the Fringe Theatre box office. The show is free for Indigenous people.

The festival runs until Mar. 13.