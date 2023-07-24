Alberta to prioritize aviation training in province

Alberta's minister of advanced education will review programs and grants for Albertans looking to pursue careers in the aviation industry.

Premier Danielle Smith released a mandate letter last week asking Minister Rajan Sawhney to prioritize aviation training in the province, along with 17 other goals.

Nova Andrews, who is the director of the Elevate Aviation Learning Centre in Edmonton, said she is happy to see the aviation industry receive attention from the provincial government.

Edmonton AM 7:48 Alberta pursuing aviation Premier Danielle Smith sent the Minister of Advanced Education Rajan Sawhney a mandate letter last week calling for more funding of post-secondary programs and grants for Albertans to pursue careers in the aviation field. Nova Andrews is the director of the Elevate Aviation learning centre here in Edmonton.

She told CBC's Edmonton AM she was pleased to have additional funding being directed to the field.

"There has been a lot more talk around diversifying our economy here in the province," said Andrews.

"Transportation is something that is very important, and can provide a lot of jobs for Albertans if we can attract businesses to our province in this industry."

The COVID-19 pandemic saw early retirements, employee layoffs, and staffing shortages; all of which contributed to a struggling air travel industry.

And as travel demand increases, a lack of qualified pilots is pushing airlines off course. Pre-pandemic, around 1,100 pilot licences were issued annually to satisfy the needs of large carriers like Air Canada and WestJet, regional planes and cargo airlines.

Now, according to government data in 2020 less than 500 pilot licenses were awarded. That number fell below 300 in 2021, then to 238 last year.

"A lot of these jobs — such as pilots, aircraft maintenance, engineers — are highly skilled jobs and they take a long time to be able to train for," said Andrews.

A hub for the aviation industry

In October last year, the Alberta government and WestJet announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU), promising to make Alberta a hub for the aviation industry.

WestJet said they will designate Calgary airport as the connecting hub in its network, where WestJet will connect directly to intercontinental destinations.

The government committed about $73 million over the next few years toward the aviation and tourism industry in the province.

A part of that funding will be directed toward Mount Royal University and other post-secondary institutions, for their aviation diplomas.

With this funding, MRU will be able to add roughly 40 more seats to its aviation program in order to meet labour market demand for pilots.

But Andrews said it's not enough.

To qualify for commercial pilot training, students must first have their private pilot licence (PPL), the cost of which is upwards of $30,000.

"It's not considered a post secondary education," she said. "So, to be able to qualify for student loan funding, it's not possible unless you go through a post-secondary institution that offers an aviation diploma."

Stand-alone flying schools are not eligible for student loan funding. Neither are learning centres like Elevate Aviation, said Andrews.

She said the focus should also be on skilled trades in aviation and a concentrated effort to draw people into the industry.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for Sawhney's office said $11 million in its 2023 budget will support the growth of Alberta's aviation industry, including a new Bachelor of Aviation Management at MRU as well as a new Air Access Bursary to support students entering aviation training.

The previous year's budget also included funding for aviation-related programs at the University of Calgary.

The province is also exploring the concept of an aviation centre of excellence "to keep this momentum going; attracting talent and investment well into the future."