Avian flu confirmed in 3 more Alberta communities

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says bird flu has been found in three more communities in Alberta.

The H5N1 strain of avian influenza was confirmed Sunday in a small flock in the County of Two Hills, 145 kilometres east of Edmonton.

The flu was also confirmed in commercial flocks in the Municipal District of Wainwright and in Lethbridge County, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said in an update on its website.

The highly pathogenic strain of bird flu, which is spreading quickly across Canada, has been detected at more than 20 Alberta poultry operations since the province's first case was confirmed in Mountain View County on April 6.

As of April 28, an estimated 600,000 birds within commercial and small poultry flocks had been infected, according to the CFIA.

Most forms of avian flu are mild but the H5N1 strain can cause serious disease and death in wild and domestic birds.

The disease is not considered a significant concern for humans but infections can wipe out a flock in a matter of days.

With no treatment, an entire flock must be culled to ensure the infection is contained.

The federal agency has said the avian influenza is not a significant public health concern for healthy people who are not in regular contact with infected birds.

It has also said the cases serve as a strong reminder that avian influenza is spreading across the world and that anyone with farm animals must practise good biosecurity habits to protect poultry and prevent disease.

The most recent bird flu outbreak began last year in Europe and has since spread to the United States and Canada, devastating some commercial farms with its very high mortality rate.

Avian influenza is a reportable disease in Canada. Federal inspectors respond to outbreaks by establishing quarantines and ordering the destruction of all birds that may have been exposed.