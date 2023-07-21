More Albertans report workplace injuries as claim duration increases

Data from the Workers' Compensation Board of Alberta shows more people in the province have been reporting workplace injuries. The average claim duration, which is the length of time an injured worker receives wage loss replacement benefits, increased by almost 85 per cent between 2015 and 2022.

The statistic refers to only lost-time claims, meaning it does not include cases where people return to work the day after an accident.

The average lost-time claim duration increased steadily from 2015 until 2021, then remained the same in 2022.

In 2015, the average injured worker received wage loss replacement benefits from the WCB for 34 days. The average claim duration for the past two years has been 63 days.

Ben Dille, team lead of engagement and development at the WCB, said multiple factors contribute to claim duration, but the economy is a major one.

"When the economy is weaker, there are fewer suitable return-to-work options that are available for injured workers as they're trying to reintegrate back into the workforce," Dille said in an interview with CBC News.

"And conversely, when the economy is stronger, those positions are more readily available and so people will tend to go back to work faster and they don't remain on WCB benefits for quite as long."

Bob Barnetson, a labour relations professor at Athabasca University, said there was less work available in general during the first two years of the pandemic thus, fewer jobs would have been available for injured workers.

"That, of course, would extend claim duration," he said.

Kevin Becker, a former WCB case manager who now runs Alberta Workers' Compensation Consulting, said an influx of COVID-19 related claims and staff turnover could have also contributed to the increase in claim duration.

Becker advocates for injured workers by reviewing their files and representing them during appeals.

"What I see over and over again is the claim files changing hands repeatedly," he said.

He said those changes, among other reasons, can lead to delays and longer active claims.

Dille said like many employers, the WCB has experienced "a decent amount" of turnover, particularly with claim staff, and the organization is working to train less experienced case managers and adjudicators.

The WCB's premium rates highlight sheet for employers said the rising volume and duration of claims "drove a significant rise in the cost of workplace illness and injuries" last year.

Claim volume increased by about a third in 2022, compared to the year before, and it has increased by about 50 per cent since 2019.

To cover the budgeted cost of workplace illnesses and injuries this year, the WCB told employers it would need to increase the average employer premium rate. It did so, but also gave employers $273.4 million in subsidies.

Over the past six years, employers have received $1.6 billion in WCB subsidies.

Most Albertans injured at work don't make lost-time claims since they return to work immediately.

That was the case for Dale Dacey, who lives in Lethbridge and injured his arm while lifting and throwing bags of sugar beets onto a conveyor belt in October.

Dacey said he went back to work at his seasonal job in the town of Taber, hoping his arm, which felt like it had pins and needles running up and down it, would improve. When it didn't, he made a claim with WCB, but it was after the work season had ended.

He said some injuries take much longer to heal than others and there can be long wait times for specialists.

Dacey said his arm is improving, after months of physical therapy.

He's planning to return to work when the season begins again in September and is grateful for the targeted treatment he has received through the WCB.

"They have helped me," he said.

"I just hope that it works for everybody."